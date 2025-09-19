K92.3 Rascal Flatts Weekend of Winning

Rascal Flatts

Rascal Flatts are bringing their Life is a Highway Tour to Benchmark International Arena on February 13, 2026, and we’re hooking you up with free tickets!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (9/19-9/21) and enter them below for your shot to score tickets to the show.

For show and ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/19/25-9/21/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Rascal Flatts at Benchmark International Arena on 2/13. ARV = $81.10. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

