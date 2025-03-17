Pick Your Ticket for Single Day Passes to Tortuga Music Festival


Tortuga

Tortuga Music Festival Single Day Passes have been announced! This week with Obie, Chloe & Slater, you could Pick Your Ticket for two GA single-day passes to Tortuga! Will it be Jelly Roll on Friday, April 4th; Keith Urban on Saturday, April 5th or Luke Combs on Sunday, April 6th?

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (3/17-3/21), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically have the opportunity to Pick Your Ticket for two GA single-day passes to the 2025 Tortuga Music Festival.

Single-day passes go on-sale on Monday, March 17th at 10am.


©2025 Cox Media Group

