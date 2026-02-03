PHOTOS: Star-studded MusiCares Person of the Year Gala honoring Mariah Carey

0 of 68MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Charlie Puth, Chanté Moore, Jermaine Dupri, Mariah Carey and Billy Porter perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Mike Caren (C) and Harvey Mason jr., CEO, MusiCares & Recording Academy (R) attend 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Maggie Rogers attends the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Brandon Lake attends 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Honoree Mariah Carey (2nd L) accepts the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year award from (from L) Jody Gerson, Theresa Wolters, Executive Director, MusiCares, Carianne Marshall, and Harvey Mason jr., CEO, the Recording Academy, onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Dave Grohl and Taylor Momsen perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jennifer Hudson performs onstage at the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Gayle King attends 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Stella Quaresma of Flo, Jon Batiste, Renée Downer of Flo, Jennifer Hudson, Jorja Douglas of Flo, Laufey, Kesha, and Rita Wilson perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Billy Porter performs onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Dave Grohl and Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Maggie Rogers performs onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Harvey Mason jr., CEO, MusiCares & Recording Academy and Jon Batiste are seen onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Stevie Wonder and Gayle King speak onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Busta Rhymes speaks onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Sydney Kamlager-Dove and Harvey Mason jr., CEO, the Recording Academy attend 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Laufey performs onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Stella Quaresma of Flo, Jon Batiste, Kim Burrell, Renée Downer and Jorja Douglas of Flo, Laufey, Kesha, Rita Wilson, Gayle King, Charlie Puth, Chanté Moore, and Billy Porter perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Charlie Puth attends 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: John Legend performs onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Teddy Swims performs onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Charlie Puth (C) performs onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer, and Jorja Douglas of Flo perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Smokey Robinson appears via video during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Kesha performs onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jon Batiste performs onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Chanté Moore and Busta Rhymes perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jennifer Hudson performs onstage at the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Theresa Wolters, Executive Director, MusiCares, Jody Gerson, Harvey Mason jr., CEO, the Recording Academy, and Carianne Marshall speak onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Adam Lambert performs onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Stella Quaresma of Flo, Kim Burrell, Renée Downer and Jorja Douglas of Flo, Laufey, Jon Batiste, Kesha, Rita Wilson, Gayle King, Charlie Puth, Chanté Moore, Jermaine Dupri and Billy Porter perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Kody Frederick speaks onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Spliff Star, Chanté Moore and Busta Rhymes perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Taylor Momsen and Harvey Mason jr., CEO, MusiCares & Recording Academy attend 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Nancy Pelosi and Sydney Kamlager-Dove attend 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Harvey Mason jr., CEO, MusiCares & Recording Academy, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen attend 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Harvey Mason jr., CEO, the Recording Academy and Joey Harris attend 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Billy Porter performs onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer, and Jorja Douglas of Flo perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Laufey, Kesha, Rita Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Gayle King, Charlie Puth, Chanté Moore, and Jermaine Dupri perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Stella Quaresma of Flo, Kim Burrell, Renée Downer of Flo, Laufey, Jorja Douglas of Flo, Kesha, Jon Batiste, Rita Wilson, Gayle King, Charlie Puth, Chanté Moore, Jermaine Dupri and Billy Porter perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Stella Quaresma of Flo, Kim Burrell, Jon Batiste, Renée Downer and Jorja Douglas of Flo, Laufey, and Kesha perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Honoree Mariah Carey accepts the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year award from Theresa Wolters, Executive Director, MusiCares, onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Laufey, Kesha, Rita Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Gayle King, Charlie Puth, Chanté Moore, and Jermaine Dupri perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Harvey Mason Jr., CEO, Recording Academy & MusiCares, Laufey and Kesha attend 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Harvey Mason jr., CEO, MusiCares & Recording Academy and Brandon Lake attend 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Renée Downer and Jorja Douglas of Flo, Jennifer Hudson, Laufey, Kesha, Mariah Carey, Rita Wilson, Gayle King, Charlie Puth, and Chanté Moore, perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Harvey Mason jr., CEO, the Recording Academy and Carianne Marshall, Co-Chair and COO, Warner Chappell Music speak onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Rita Wilson speaks onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Freddy Wexler, Olivia Wexler, Lana Gomez, Sebastian Maniscalco, Harvey Mason jr., CEO, the Recording Academy and Britt Mason attend 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Richard Marx speaks onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Manuel Abud, CEO, Latin Recording Academy, Harvey Mason jr., CEO, the Recording Academy and Mike Knobloch, President of Music and Publishing, NBCUniversal attend 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jermaine Dupri (C) performs onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Theresa Wolters, Executive Director, Musicares, Harvey Mason jr., CEO, the Recording Academy, Carianne Marshall, Co-Chair and COO, Warner Chappell Music and Jody Gerson, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Publishing Group speak onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Babyface speaks onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey - Inside LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Adam Lambert performs onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A)