PHOTOS: Julia Roberts through the years

38th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Mike Nichols - Show

CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 10: Actress Julia Roberts and Oprah Winfrey in the audience during the 38th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Mike Nichols held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 10, 2010 in Culver City, California. The AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Mike Nichols will premiere on TV Land on Saturday, June 25 at 9PM ET/PST. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for AFI)

(Christopher Polk/Getty Images for AFI)