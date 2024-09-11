PBR Cowboy Bar Grand Opening - September 19th

PBR Cowboy Bar

Buckle up Orlando, the Nation’s #1 Cowboy Bar is here! PBR Cowboy Bar is inviting YOU to their official FREE Grand Opening celebration of their 15th location, Thursday September 19th at Live! at the Pointe Orlando. Doors open at 9pm with festivities all night long PLUS they’ll have special guest DJ and reality personality, James Kennedy! Saddle up for bull-riding, all-night country music, line-dancing, their world-famous Buckle Bunnies and more.

At PBR Orlando guests can enjoy an authentic country experience, marrying an electric combination of “cowboy cool” and big-time entertainment. Orlando’s first PBR Cowboy Bar will be the hottest new spot for great music and dancing in Orlando’s late-night scene. Offering high-energy music, two expansive bars, private VIP tables with bottle service, world-class sound & lighting and a mechanical bull. Don’t forget ladies drink free every Friday night for Ladies Night!

Check out liveatthepointeorlando.com for more details and experience the Ride of your Life at PBR Cowboy Bar Orlando!

Parking: Free parking at Pointe Orlando Parking Garage with validation. Live! at The Pointe venues will validate your parking with any purchase. Simply present your Pointe Orlando parking ticket to one of our team members to receive a free parking voucher.

