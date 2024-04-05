Parker McCollum’s Burn It Down Tour is Coming to Orlando

Parker McCollum

K92.3 welcomes Parker McCollum to Orlando! He’s bringing his Burn It Down Tour 2024 to the Addition Financial Arena on Saturday, September 21st along with special guests Chayce Beckham and Ashley Cooke.

Listen starting at 5pm today for keywords to be announced all weekend (4/5-4/7) and enter them below for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets to the show!

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, April 12th at 10am. For K Nation, we have a pre-sale code for you! The pre-sale will be live starting Thursday, April 11th at 10am through April 11th at 10pm with the code CHEESE. Click here for tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/5/24-4/7/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Parker McCollum at Addition Financial Arena on September 21, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

