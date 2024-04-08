Parker McCollum’s Burn It Down Tour is Coming to Orlando

Parker McCollum

K92.3 welcomes Parker McCollum to Orlando! He’s bringing his Burn It Down Tour 2024 to the Addition Financial Arena on Saturday, September 21st along with special guests Chayce Beckham and Ashley Cooke.

Listen this week (4/8-4/12) at 12p & 4p for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets to the show! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, April 12th at 10am. For K Nation, we have a pre-sale code for you! The pre-sale will be live starting Thursday, April 11th at 10am through April 11th at 10pm with the code CHEESE. Click here for tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/8/24-4/12/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Parker McCollum at Addition Financial Arena on September 21, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group