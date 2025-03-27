Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival and Tortuga tickets for you

Villain Arts Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival

Don’t miss VILLAIN ARTS 3rd Annual Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival at the Central Florida Fairgrounds April 25th-27th. Get tattooed by five hundred of the world’s best tattoo artists, see live human suspension, contortionists, sword swallowers, and all the latest trends in tattoos. Click here to purchase tickets.

Enter below for your shot to score a pair of tickets to VILLAIN ARTS 3rd Annual Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival, plus a pair of single day GA passes to see Keith Urban and more at Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale on Saturday, April 5th!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/27/25-4/2/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to VILLAIN ARTS 3rd Annual Orlando Tattoo Arts Festival at the Central Florida Fairgrounds April 25th-27th and one pair of single day GA tickets to Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale on Saturday, April 5, 2025. ARV = $438. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group