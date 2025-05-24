Obie, Chloe & Slater Have Your Tickets to AquaGlow at Aquatica

AquaGlow at Aquatica

Light up your summer nights at Aquatica Orlando! Experience the bigger and brighter AquaGlow, The ultimate neon nighttime splash party! Ride the vibrant waves, float through an electrifying kaleidoscope of colors and immersive light tunnels, or burst into an exhilarating foam party! Groove to high-energy beats throughout the night and indulge in new and delicious culinary menu items. Don’t miss out on the hottest family event of the summer! AquaGlow at Aquatica, select nights, now through September 27th.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (5/27-5/30), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive four tickets to AquaGlow at Aquatica!

Get your tickets now at AquaticaOrlando.com.

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/27/25-5/30/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to four (4) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to AquaGlow at Aquatica. ARV = $224.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

