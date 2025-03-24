Obie, Chloe & Slater have your Thomas Rhett tickets

Thomas Rhett

Are you RHETT-y to see Thomas Rhett with special guests Tucker Wetmore and The Castellows live in concert at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on September 5th? We have your way in for free!

Listen with Obie, Chloe & Slater this week (3/25-3/28) at 7:50a for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/25/25-3/28/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Thomas Rhett at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on 9/5/25. ARV = $97.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

