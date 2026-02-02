Obie, Chloe, and Slater Have Your Luke Bryan Tickets All Week Long

Luke Bryan

You could two tickets to see Luke Bryan in concert! Luke’s ‘Word On The Street Tour’ will make a stop at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 10th, 2026.

Listen this week (2/2-2/6) at 9am with Obie, Chloe, and Slater for your chance to win a pair of 3-day GA passes! When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 and be the correct caller to win!

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, February 13th at 10am. Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. On air contest: 2/2/26-2/6/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to ten (10) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Luke Bryan in concert on 9/10/26 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. ARV = $83.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group