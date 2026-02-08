Obie, Chloe, and Slater Have Your Chance to See Bert Kreischer at the Full Throttle Festival

Bert Kreischer

This Saturday night, 2/14, Bert Kreischer’s Full Throttle Festival hits the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach as the official Daytona 500 pre-party. K92.3 wants to send you to the show, to enjoy performances from Bert Kreischer, ERNEST, and more!

Listen this week (2/9-2/13) at 8:25am hour with Obie, Chloe, and Slater for your chance to win a pair of tickets! When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 and be the correct caller to win!

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/9/26-2/13/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Bert Kreischer at the Full Throttle Festival on 2/14/26. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

