Obie, Chloe & Slater Have Thomas Rhett Tickets For You

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett is bringing his Better in Boots Tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on September 5th with special guests Tucker Wetmore and The Castellows!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (7/14-7/18), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to the show!

For ticket info, click here.

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

$1,000 Minute - Fairwinds Credit Union

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/14/25-7/15/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Thomas Rhett at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on 9/5/25. ARV = $97.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group