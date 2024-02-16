Obie, Chloe & Slater Have Riley Green Tickets For You

Florida Strawberry festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival is back and celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County! Each year, more than 600,000 visitors enjoy the Festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake.

Get a taste of all the fun and entertainment this year from February 29th - March 10th in Plant City, FL! Plus - See Riley Green hit the stage on Wednesday, March 6th.

You could win a pair of tickets to attend Florida Strawberry Festival and to see Riley Green! Play the O-Town Showdown this week (2/19-2/23) at 6:55am for your opportunity to win! You can also enter below for another way to win!

*Concert tickets doesn’t include Florida Strawberry Festival admission tickets.

For more information, visit flstrawberryfestival.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/19/24-2/23/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above or listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of one day admission to Florida Strawberry Festival from February 29th - March 10th along with one pair (2) of tickets to see Riley Green performance on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. ARV = $120. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

