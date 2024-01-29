Obie, Chloe & Slater Have Osceola County Fair Tickets For You

Obie, Chloe & Slater

The Osceola County Fair is celebrating 80 years of timeless tradition!

You could win six tickets to the Osceola County Fair happening February 9th - 18th, 2024 at Osceola Heritage Park! Bring the family to enjoy the live stock show, rides, live entertainment and so much more! Play the O-Town Showdown this week (1/29-2/2) at 6:55am for your opportunity to win six tickets and that qualifies you for the grand prize upgrade to six season passes.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/29/24-2/2/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four winners will receive six tickets to the Osceola County Fair happening 2/9-2/18, 2024 at Osceola Heritage Park. One grand prize upgrade winner will receive 6 season passes to the Osceola County Fair happening 2/9-2/18, 2024 at Osceola Heritage Park . ARV = $60 ARV Upgrade Grand Prize = $210. Restrictions man apply and noted on gift certificate. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

