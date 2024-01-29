Obie, Chloe & Slater Have Osceola County Fair Tickets For You

The Osceola County Fair is celebrating 80 years of timeless tradition!
You could win six tickets to the Osceola County Fair happening February 9th - 18th, 2024 at Osceola Heritage Park! Bring the family to enjoy the live stock show, rides, live entertainment and so much more! Play the O-Town Showdown this week (1/29-2/2) at 6:55am for your opportunity to win six tickets and that qualifies you for the grand prize upgrade to six season passes.
To purchase tickets, click here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/29/24-2/2/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four winners will receive six tickets to the Osceola County Fair happening 2/9-2/18, 2024 at Osceola Heritage Park. One grand prize upgrade winner will receive 6 season passes to the Osceola County Fair happening 2/9-2/18, 2024 at Osceola Heritage Park . ARV = $60 ARV Upgrade Grand Prize = $210. Restrictions man apply and noted on gift certificate. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
