Obie, Chloe & Slater have Jingle Jam Tickets this Week

You could see Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Gavin Adcock, Ashley Cooke, Kameron Marlowe, Alexandra Kay, Shane Profitt, Julia Cole at K92.3’s Fourth Annual Jingle Jam! Presented by Attorney Dan Newlin, this year’s show hits the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 7th, 2025.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (11/24-11/26), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive two tickets to K92.3’s 4th Annual Jingle Jam!

For show and ticket info, click here.

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/24/25-11/26/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to three (3) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3’s Jingle Jam on 12/7/25 at Apopka Amphitheater . ARV = $70. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

