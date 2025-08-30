Obie, Chloe & Slater Have Chase Rice Tickets For You

Chase Rice is making his way to The Peabody Auditorium in Daytona on November 22nd for a live performance and we’re hooking you up!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (9/2-9/5), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/2/25-9/5/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Chase Rice at The Peabody Auditorium in Daytona on 11/22/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

