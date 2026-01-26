IGNORE Obie, Chloe & Slater Are Giving Away Zac Brown Band Tickets

GRAPHIC

JUST ANNOUNCED! Zac Brown Band along with special guest Brothers Osborne are going on tour! The Love & Fear Tour presented by Margaritaville at Sea will make a stop on September 18th, 2026 at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe and Slater’s $1,000 Minute this week (1/26-1/30) and win two tickets to the show!

Head over now zacbrownband.com to sign up for presale access! Tickets go on-sale on Friday, January 30th at 10am.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 12/31/25, ends earlier of (i) Sponsor verifying first winner; or (ii) 12/31/2026. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, complete entry form above and register for chance to participate in on-air quiz contest. Odds of receiving call to participate vary. Add’l info and Official Rules:k923orlando.com/contests.Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

