Nominate a Local Hero to Win Monster Jam Freestyle Mania + $50 to The Great Greek Mediterranean Gril

Frontliners Free Lunch

Nominate a Frontliner – a nurse, doctor, delivery person, police officer, EMT or firefighter – that dedicates their lives to helping others with K92.3’s Frontliners Free Lunch sponsored by the all-new Holler Ford in Maitland — Buy Smart, Be Happy, Drive a Ford.

This week, one local hero will win four tickets to Monster Jam Freestyle Mania, plus a $50 gift card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill!

Get ready for the event that will change everything you thought you knew about freestyle—Monster Jam Freestyle Mania™, presented by Spin Master. Monster Jam® trucks team up with Freestyle Motocross bikes to deliver gravity-defying skills and thrills.

See the one-of-a-kind FMX bikes for this epic team competition, each with the bold, iconic look of your favorite Monster Jam trucks, like the legendary Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, Sparkle Smash™, and more.

Cheer for your favorite team as they pull off stunts you’ve never seen before. The energy, the action, the next-level thrills will keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s an adrenaline rush you can only experience live.

Click here for more information!

MJ2026

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/27/26-7/31/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One four pack of tickets to see Monster Jam at the Kia Center on Saturday, August 8th at 6p, and a $50 gift card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. ARV = $200. Feld Motor Sports is not a sponsor, endorser, or administrator of this Promotion. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group