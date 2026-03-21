Nominate a First Responder to See Uncle Kracker Live at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival

Nominate a Frontliner – a nurse, doctor, delivery person, police officer, EMT or firefighter – that dedicates their lives to helping others with K92.3’s Frontliners Free Lunch!

This week, one local hero will win two tickets to see Uncle Kracker in concert on Friday, April 17th plus a food & beverage sampler lanyard!

Embark on a culinary adventure like no other at SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival, select dates now through May 17th! Indulge in a world of flavor with more than 200 mouthwatering flavors inspired by global cuisines, and new rotating menus! Savor delectable bites paired perfectly with refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews.

Enjoy over 30 concerts with your favorite artists live on stage as this year’s concert series brings an incredible mix of genres to Bayside Stadium.

Explore this year’s entertainment lineup here, and discover the food options here.

*Concerts are Free with Park Admission.

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

K92.3’s Frontliners Free Lunch sponsored by the all-new Holler Ford in Maitland — Buy Smart, Be Happy, Drive a Ford.

Nominate Below!

Uncle Kracker

Frontliners Free Lunch

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/23/26-3/27/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando (expires 5/17/26) and one ten punch sampler lanyard valid for the Seven Seas Food Festival. ARV = $384.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group