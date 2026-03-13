Nominate a First Responder to win SeaWorld Silver Annual Passes & More

SeaWorld Annual Pass

Nominate a Frontliner – a nurse, doctor, delivery person, police officer, EMT or firefighter – that dedicates their lives to helping others with K92.3’s Frontliners Free Lunch!

This week, one local hero will win four SeaWorld Silver Annual Passes plus two food & beverage lanyards for SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival with live music by Trace Adkins on April 18th!

The Seven Seas Food Festival is happening now through May 17 on select dates! Enjoy more than 200 global flavors, plus live concerts every weekend, and unlimited visits to SeaWorld throughout the year with your Silver Annual Passes.

Get your SeaWorld Annual Pass! Enjoy unlimited visits throughout the year with up to $3,500 worth of benefits including free parking and more! Save up to 30% on passes now during our Spring Break Sale.

Get your SeaWorld annual pass here!

K92.3’s Frontliners Free Lunch sponsored by the all-new Holler Ford in Maitland — Buy Smart, Be Happy, Drive a Ford.

Nominate Below!

SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival

Frontliners Free Lunch

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/13/26 at 1pm/25-3/20/26 at 12pm. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four Silver Annual Passes to Seaworld and two ten-punch food and beverage sampler lanyards valid for SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival. SeaWorld terms and conditions apply for annual passes. ARV = $1,260. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group