Nominate a First Responder to win a $125 Gift Card to Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Kitchen

Frontliners Free Lunch

Nominate a Frontliner – a nurse, doctor, delivery person, police officer, EMT or firefighter – that dedicates their lives to helping others with K92.3’s Frontliners Free Lunch sponsored by the all-new Holler Ford in Maitland — Buy Smart, Be Happy, Drive a Ford.

This week (3/30-4/3), one local hero will win a $125 gift card to Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Kitchen at Disney Springs!

Nominate Below!

HOMECOMIN' KITCHEN

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/30/26-4/3/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One $125 gift certificate to Homecomin’ Kitchen. Certificate terms & conditions may apply. ARV = $125. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group