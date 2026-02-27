Nominate a First Responder to win a $100 Gift Card to Splitsville at Disney Springs

Nominate a Frontliner – a nurse, doctor, delivery person, police officer, EMT or firefighter – that dedicates their lives to helping others with K92.3’s Frontliners Free Lunch sponsored by the all-new Holler Ford in Maitland — Buy Smart, Be Happy, Drive a Ford.

This week (3/2-3/6), one local hero will win a $100 gift card to Splitsville at Disney Springs!

Nominate Below!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/2/26-3/6/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One $100 gift certificate to Splitsville at Disney Springs. Certificate terms & conditions may apply. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

