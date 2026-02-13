Nominate a First Responder to win a $100 Gift Card to The Great Greek

Frontliners Free Lunch

Nominate a Frontliner – a nurse, doctor, delivery person, police officer, EMT or firefighter – that dedicates their lives to helping others with K92.3’s Frontliners Free Lunch sponsored by the all-new Holler Ford in Maitland — Buy Smart, Be Happy, Drive a Ford.

This week (2/16-2/20), one local hero will win a $100 gift card to The Great Greek!

Beat the winter blues with The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, an award-winning fast-casual eatery serving Mediterranean meals prepared fresh in-house using the highest-quality ingredients. With options for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering, it’s easy to enjoy delicious, nutritious meals with ease. Fan-favorites include:

Avgolemono Soup - Greek Style Soup with Rice, Lemon, and Chicken – the perfect bowl of comfort on a chilly day!

Salmon and Rice Bowl - Rice Pilaf with Atlantic Salmon, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce

The Great Greek Gyro - Lamb or Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Grilled Chicken Souvlaki - Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken with Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

For more information, hours of operation and to place an order, visit www.thegreatgreekgrill.com/locations

The Great Greek

Nominate Below!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/16/26-2/20/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One $100 gift certificate to The Great Greek. Certificate terms & conditions may apply. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

