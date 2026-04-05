Nominate a First Responder to win a $100 Gift Card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Frontliners Free Lunch

Nominate a Frontliner – a nurse, doctor, delivery person, police officer, EMT or firefighter – that dedicates their lives to helping others with K92.3’s Frontliners Free Lunch sponsored by the all-new Holler Ford in Maitland — Buy Smart, Be Happy, Drive a Ford.

This week (4/5-4/17), one local hero will win a $100 gift card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.

Nominate Below!

Say hello to spring with the fresh flavors of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill! Serving an award-winning menu of Mediterranean favorites, The Great Greek specializes in convenient, delicious meals prepared in house with quality ingredients.

Joining the menu for a limited time is the new Seared Tuna Salad, featuring perfectly seared tuna over a crisp blend of mixed greens, marinated kale, cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onion. The dish is finished with cubed feta, a drizzle of lemon oil, fresh parsley, and a squeeze of lemon and served with warm pita bread.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is built on traditional family recipes that have been passed down for generations. Other favorites include the Great Greek Gyro, Classic Greek Salad topped with salmon, and the Garlic Shrimp Souvlaki.

For more information and to place an order, visit www.thegreatgreekgrill.com

The Great Greek

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/5/26-4/17/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One $100 gift certificate to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. Certificate terms & conditions may apply. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group