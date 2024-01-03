K92.3 Morning Show

It’s Mystery Concert Ticket Week with the O-Town Showdown!

Listen this week (1/2-1/5) at about 7am, and you could be headed to see one of your favorite country artists in concert from K92.3! Obie, Chloe & Slater will reveal the show after you win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/2/24-1/5/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 7a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to a concert at the discretion of WWKA-FM. ARV = $80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group