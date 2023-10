Mount Dora Craft Fair

Come see why this event consistently ranks in the TOP 5 of the Sunshine Artist Magazine’s BEST shows in the USA.

Over 400 exhibitors will be on hand displaying and selling their hand-crafted works and art.

Wrap up your Christmas and holiday shopping in two days with unique gifts you won’t find anywhere else.

Don’t worry about parking! Ride the parking shuttle and avoid the traffic downtown.

Get all the details at www.MountDoraCraftFair.com

