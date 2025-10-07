Mount Dora Craft Fair Returns October 25th & 26th - Details Here

Mount Dora Craft Fair

Subaru presents the Mount Dora Craft Fair on October 25th & 26th in historic downtown Mount Dora sponsored by E-PASS!

The downtown streets come alive with more than 350 of the best exhibitors in the country ready to show and sell their fine art and fun crafts at this annual event. Festival food, music, beer, wine, cocktails and some special guest appearances will round out the event. Entertainers/Buskers may apply for approval at no charge.

The Mount Dora Craft Fair is held on the streets of historic downtown Mount Dora, FL. 230 W. 4th Ave Mount Dora, FL 32757. Sponsored by Lakeridge Winery.

For more information, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group