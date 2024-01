Mount Dora Arts Festival

The 49th Annual Mount Dora Arts Festival will be held on the streets of historic downtown Mount Dora, Florida on February 3rd & 4th, 2024. Experience 300 fine artists lined along the streets to showcase a vast array of incredible talent in this juried event. There will be entertainment, beer, wine, cocktails, music and festival food to round out the amazing weekend. The event runs 9am-5pm on Saturday and 9am-4pm on Sunday and is FREE to attend.

