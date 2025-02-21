Monster Jam weekend of winning

Monster Jam

Experience Monster Jam® live at Camping World Stadium on March 1st and become a fan for life. With awesome trucks, amazing stunts, action-packed excitement and big air, it’s the definition of fun for everyone! Watch as 12,000lb trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air. Plus, you’ll be in the middle of the action, as you get to score the drivers in real time based on their skills, stunts and saves. See the world’s most popular trucks like Grave Digger® , El Toro Loco® , Sparkle Smash™ and more only at Monster Jam. As Big As It Gets!™

Listen for the keywords this weekend (2/21-2/23) and enter them below for your opportunity to win four tickets to Monster Jam to sit in the K Nation section with Obie, Chloe and Slater and four passes to the preshow pit party plus merch!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/21/25-2/23/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four passes to the preshow pit party and four tickets to Monster Jam at Camping World Stadium on 3/1/25 plus merch. ARV = $190. Feld Motor Sports is not a sponsor, endorser or administrator of this Promotion. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

