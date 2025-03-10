Michelob Ultra Suite Orlando Magic Sweepstakes Rules

Michelob Ultra

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/28/24–3/24/25. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. To enter, either (i) visit k923orlando.com/michelobultra and complete entry form; or (ii) locate Sweepstakes QR code at participating business locations, scan, and complete entry form. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com/michelobultra. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N. John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!