Melissa is Giving Away Zac Brown Band Tickets

Zac Brown Band

JUST ANNOUNCED! Zac Brown Band along with special guest Brothers Osborne are going on tour! The Love & Fear Tour presented by Margaritaville at Sea will make a stop on September 18th, 2026 at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa.

Listen inside the 5pm hour with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz for your chance to win two tickets to the show! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to score tickets to Zac Brown Band from K92.3!

Head over now to zacbrownband.com to sign up for presale access! Tickets go on-sale on Friday, January 30th at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/26/26-1/30/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Zac Brown Band at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa. ARV = $120. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group