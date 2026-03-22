Melissa Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival with Brett Young Live

Countdown Quiz

Listen inside the 5pm hour with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz this week (3/23-3/27) for your chance to win two tickets to SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival with Brett Young live on April 4th, 2026 plus a food & beverage sampler lanyard! Plus, one lucky winner will qualify for the grand prize upgrade of two SeaWorld Silver Annual Passes!

Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win!

Embark on a culinary adventure like no other at SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival, select dates now through May 17th! Indulge in a world of flavor with more than 200 mouthwatering flavors inspired by global cuisines, and new rotating menus! Savor delectable bites paired perfectly with refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews.

Enjoy over 30 concerts with your favorite artists live on stage as this year’s concert series brings an incredible mix of genres to Bayside Stadium.

Explore this year’s entertainment lineup here, and discover the food options here.

*Concerts are Free with Park Admission.

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

Brett Young

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/23/26-3/27/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) secondary winners will be selected for the Countdown Quiz. Only one (1) grand prize winner will be randomly drawn to win two SeaWorld Silver Annual passes from $1,000 Minute (5 qualifiers) and Countdown Quiz (5 qualifiers). Odds vary. Secondary Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando (expires 5/17/26) and one ten punch sampler lanyard valid for the Seven Seas Food Festival. ARV = $384.98. One grand prize winner will receive two Silver Annual Passes to Seaworld. SeaWorld terms and conditions apply for annual passes. ARV = $540. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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