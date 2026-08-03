Melissa Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to K92.3's 31st Annual All Star Jam

Countdown Quiz

K92.3’s 31st All Star Jam presented by All Seasons Pools is coming to Addition Financial Arena on Sunday, August 23rd, 2026, and Melissa wants to send you to the show!

Listen this week (8/3-8/7) inside the 5pm hour with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz, for your shot to score two tickets to see Cole Swindell, Chris Young, Dustin Lynch, Rodney Atkins, George Birge, Zach John King and Kelsey Hart live at K92.3’s 31st All Star Jam!

Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win!

Click here to purchase tickets.

All Star Jam Artists

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/3/26-8/7/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3’s All Star Jam at the Addition Financial Arena on 8/23/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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