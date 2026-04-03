Melissa Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Catch Hardy in Concert at Kia Center on April 25th

Countdown Quiz

Hardy is coming to the Kia Center along with special guest Mitchell Tenpenny on Saturday, April 25th, and you have a chance to score tickets!

Listen inside the 5pm hour with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz this week (4/6-4/10) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win!

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

Hardy

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/6/26-4/10/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Hardy at Kia Center on 4/25/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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