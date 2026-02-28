Melissa Has Your Chance to Win Russell Dickerson Tickets

Countdown Quiz

Russell Dickerson is bringing RussellMania to Addition Financial Arena on April 25th, 2026.

Listen inside the 5pm hour with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz this week (3/2-3/6) for your chance to win two tickets to the show! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win from K92.3!

For ticket information, click here.

Russell Dickerson

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/2/26-3/6/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Russell Dickerson in concert on April 25th, 2026 at Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $76. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

