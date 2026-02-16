Melissa Has Your Chance to Win Rock the Country Tickets This Week

Countdown Quiz

Rock the Country is coming to the Florida Horsepark in Ocala on August 28th-29th! See Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton and more of your favorite artists take the stage!

Listen inside the 5pm hour with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz this week (2/16-2/20) for your chance to win two tickets to the festival! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to score a pair of 2-day tickets to Rock the Country from K92.3!

For ticket information, click here.

Rock the Country

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/16/26-2/20/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of two-day tickets to Rock The Country at the Florida Horsepark. ARV = $359.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

