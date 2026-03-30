Melissa Has Your Chance to Win Eric Church Tickets

Countdown Quiz

Eric Church is coming to the Benchmark International Arena on April 11, 2026, with special guest Ashley McBryde, and you have a chance to score tickets!

Listen inside the 5pm hour with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz this week (3/30-4/3) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win!

Eric Church

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/30/26-4/3/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Eric Church at Benchmark International Arena on 4/11/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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