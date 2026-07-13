Melissa Has Your Chance to See Jake Owen and Niko Moon All Week Long

Countdown Quiz

Jake Owen and special guest Niko Moon are hitting the Cocoa Riverfront Park on October 23rd, we’re hooking you up with free tickets!

Listen inside the 5pm hour with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz this week (7/13-7/17) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win!

For show and ticket info, click here.

Jake Owen

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/13/26-7/19/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Jake Owen and Niko Moon at Cocoa Riverfront Park on October 23rd. ARV = $120.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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