Melissa Has Your Chance to See Drew Baldridge All Week Long

Countdown Quiz

Drew Baldridge is bringing his Farm Faith Family Tour to Tuffy’s Muisc Box on August 20th, 2026!

Listen inside the 5pm hour with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz this week (6/29-7/2) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win!

Click here to purchase tickets!

Drew Baldridge

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/29/26-7/2/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Drew Baldridge at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on 8/20/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group