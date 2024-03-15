Megan Moroney’s Lucky Weekend of Winning

Megan Moroney

Feeling lucky this St. Patrick’s Day weekend? Megan Moroney is bringing The Lucky 2.0 Tour to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on May 17th and K92.3 is hooking up one lucky winner with tickets to the show!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (3/15-3/17) and enter them below for your shot to score four tickets to see Megan Moroney live in concert!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/15/24-3/17/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to see Megan Moroney at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on May 17, 2024. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group