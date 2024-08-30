Luke & Labor Day weekend of winning

K92.3 Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is bringing his Mind of a Country Boy Tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Saturday, September 14th along with George Birge, Dillon Carmichael and Larry Fleet!

You could score tickets to the show from K92.3! Listen for the keywords this Labor Day weekend (8/30-9/2) and enter them below for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show! Plus, speaking of Labor Day, K92.3′s Melissa is 9 months pregnant with baby boy #2. With your entry, give us your best guess on Melissa’s expected “labor day” for a bonus entry!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/30/24-9/2/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. Odds vary. Up to two winners will be selected. Prize: Two tickets to see Luke Bryan live on 9/14/24 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. ARV = $115. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!