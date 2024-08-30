Luke & Labor Day weekend of winning

K92.3 Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is bringing his Mind of a Country Boy Tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Saturday, September 14th along with George Birge, Dillon Carmichael and Larry Fleet!

You could score tickets to the show from K92.3! Listen for the keywords this Labor Day weekend (8/30-9/2) and enter them below for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show! Plus, speaking of Labor Day, K92.3′s Melissa is 9 months pregnant with baby boy #2. With your entry, give us your best guess on Melissa’s expected “labor day” for a bonus entry!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/30/24-9/2/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. Odds vary. Up to two winners will be selected. Prize: Two tickets to see Luke Bryan live on 9/14/24 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. ARV = $115. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

