Luke Combs Weekend of Winning

Luke Combs is bringing his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour to Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville on May 3rd & 4th!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (2/16-2/18) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show on Friday, May 3rd!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/16/24-2/118/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Luke Combs live on 5/3/24 at Ever Bank Stadium in Jacksonville. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

