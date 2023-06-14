Luke Combs Free Ticket Friday

Luke Combs

Did you hear the big news? Luke Combs added a second show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Friday, July 7th and K92.3 has your free ticket in!

Listen to K92.3 this Friday, June 16th between 10a-3p for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets every hour to the added show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 16th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen to K92.3 (6/16/23) for the cue to call, call 844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Luke Combs at Raymond James Stadium on July 7, 2023. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

