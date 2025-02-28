Luke Bryan weekend of winning





Luke Bryan

K92.3 presents Luke Bryan at the Kia Center!

You could score two tickets to see him live in concert on Friday, June 13th! Just listen for the keywords this weekend (2/28-3/2) and enter them below for your opportunity to win.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/28/25-3/2/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Luke Bryan at Kia Center on 6/13/25. ARV = $91.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group