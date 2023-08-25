Listen To Win The Tito’s First Class Jam Prize Package

All Star Jam - Tito's Handmade Vodka

Your favorite K92.3 country artists Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block will take the stage on Monday, September 11th, 2023 at the Addition Financial Arena for the 28th Annual K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (8/25-8/27) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a First Class Jam prize package courtesy of Tito’s Handmade Vodka! The prize package includes a pair of VIP club level seats, $200 Uber gift card, $150 gift card for dinner before the show, and Tito’s swag!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/25/23-8/27/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. Listen for the keywords this weekend (8/25/23-8/27/23) and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two VIP club level tickets, $200 Uber gift card, $150 dinner gift card and Tito’s swag. ARV = $480. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group