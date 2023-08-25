Listen To Win The Tito’s First Class Jam Prize Package

All Star Jam - Tito's Handmade Vodka

Your favorite K92.3 country artists Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block will take the stage on Monday, September 11th, 2023 at the Addition Financial Arena for the 28th Annual K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (8/25-8/27) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a First Class Jam prize package courtesy of Tito’s Handmade Vodka! The prize package includes a pair of VIP club level seats, $200 Uber gift card, $150 gift card for dinner before the show, and Tito’s swag!

To purchase tickets, click here.

HRDB

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/25/23-8/27/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. Listen for the keywords this weekend (8/25/23-8/27/23) and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two VIP club level tickets, $200 Uber gift card, $150 dinner gift card and Tito’s swag. ARV = $480. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!