Win Tickets to see Walker Hayes at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival - Walker Hayes

Whether you’re a foodie or bringing the whole family, savor delectable bites, refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival! Enjoy your favorite artists live on stage, with concerts every weekend, plus ALL-NEW Friday Night concerts! Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, now through May 4th.

Listen with Obie, Chloe & Slater this week (3/24-3/28) at 8:50a for your shot to score a pair of tickets to SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to see Walker Hayes in concert on March 29th!

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com. Concerts are free with park admission.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/24/25 - 3/28/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Prize: One pair of tickets for one day admission to SeaWorld and a parking pass. Odds vary. ARV = $309.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

