Listen to win tickets to see Jon Pardi at the Florida Strawberry Festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 600,000 visitors enjoy the Festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake.

Get a taste of all the fun and entertainment this year from February 27th - March 9th in Plant City, FL! Plus, see Reba take the stage on Friday, March 7th!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (2/17-2/21), if you get the call to play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to attend Florida Strawberry Festival and to see Jon Pardi on March 7th! You can also listen with Jay at 11a and enter below for another way to win.

*Concert tickets do not include Florida Strawberry Festival admission tickets.

For more info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/17/25-2/21/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, (1) complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute, (2) listen weekdays 2/17/25-2/21/25 during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller, or (3) complete the official entry form above. Up to eleven (11) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of one day admission tickets to Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, FL from February 27th - March 9th along with one pair (2) of tickets to see Jon Pardi performance on Friday, March 7th. ARV =$160. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

