Listen to Win Thomas Rhett Tickets

Thomas Rhett is bringing his Better in Boots Tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa this Friday, September 5th with special guests Tucker Wetmore and The Castellows!

Listen with Jay this week (9/2-9/4) at 11a for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/2/25-9/4/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to three (3) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Thomas Rhett at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on 9/5/25. ARV = $97.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

