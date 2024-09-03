Listen to win single-day tickets to Country Thunder

K92.3 Country Thunder

Luke Combs will headline Country Thunder 2024 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee on Sunday, October 20th along with Bailey Zimmerman on Friday, October 18th and Jon Pardi on Saturday, October 19th! The stellar lineup also includes Nate Smith, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, ERNEST, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Dallas Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Clayton Mullen, Tucker Wetmore, Calder Allen, Annie Bosko and Alana Springsteen.

Listen this week (9/4-9/6) at 11a for your shot at scoring a pair of single-day tickets to Country Thunder! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

Wednesday, 9/4: Winner will receive a pair of Friday tickets

Thursday, 9/5: Winner will receive a pair of Saturday tickets

Friday, 9/6: Winner will receive a pair of Sunday tickets

Can’t wait to win? Single-day tickets are on-sale Wednesday, September 4th at 10am at countrythunder.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/4/24-9/6/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Three (3) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Winner on 9/4 will receive two single-day Friday tickets to Country Thunder 2024 on 10/18 at Osceola Heritage Park, winner on 9/5 will receive two single-day Saturday tickets to Country Thunder 2024 on 10/19 at Osceola Heritage Park, and the winner on 9/6 will receive two single-day Sunday tickets to Country Thunder 2024 on 10/20 at Osceola Heritage Park. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

